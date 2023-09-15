Man gets 45 years for killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Cedar Park

A Williamson County jury sentenced Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara to 45 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

A Williamson County jury has sentenced a man to 45 years in prison in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Cedar Park.

The jury found Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara, 33, guilty of the murder of Cameron Wilcox on Wednesday and sentenced him on Thursday, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

"This case is a tragic example of how a disagreement or argument can escalate into a deadly confrontation when a gun is involved," Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said in the release. "We are pleased that justice has been served for Cameron Wilcox and his family. My office will continue to seek justice for the victims of senseless gun violence within our community."

Cameron Wilcox was killed by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in a driveway in Cedar Park

Defense attorney Vikash Bhakta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

"The defense claimed that Villatoro-Guevara acted in self-defense, but the jury rejected this argument and returned the guilty verdict after deliberating for only thirty minutes," the release said.

Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara fatally shot Cameron Wilcox in a front of Villatoro-Guevara's two daughters and the mother of the girls.

The fatal shooting happened after a July 7, 2021, confrontation at an H-E-B grocery store where Villatoro-Guevara was shopping with his and his ex-girlfriend's 4-year-old and 6-year-old daughters, the release said. It said Villatoro-Guevara ran into his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Heredia, and 30-year-old Wilcox in the checkout line and confronted Wilcox with raised fists.

More: Man killed in Cedar Park was known as family peacemaker

Villatoro-Guevara then followed his ex-girlfriend and Wilcox to their home on Peach Tree Lane in Cedar Park, where witnesses saw him park at the end of the driveway, retrieve a handgun from the backseat and open a closed gate to enter the driveway, the district attorney's office said.

More: Cedar Park police: Man fatally shot ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Villatoro-Guevara fired two shots into the air and then shot Wilcox "multiple times in broad daylight," the release said. It said the shooting happened in front of Villatoro-Guevara's and his ex-girlfriend's two daughters.

Wilcox and Heredia were unloading groceries from their car when the shooting occurred, Heredia has said.

Wilcox, who was unarmed, died at the scene. He graduated from Cole High School in San Antonio and worked in a variety of jobs, including in the information technology field, a relative has said. He was training to be a medical assistant when he died.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man found guilty of Cameron Wilcox murder in Cedar Park sentenced