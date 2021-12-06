Man gets 48 years in prison for 2017 murder near Chattanooga Community Kitchen

Dec. 6—A man found guilty of a 2017 murder on Baldwin Street near the Community Kitchen has been sentenced to serve 48 years in prison.

Jamaal Mondrew Mayes, 38, who has previously served time for attempted murder, was sentenced Monday.

He was arrested in connection with the Nov. 4, 2017, killing of Willie Bacon and charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

"Thanks to the diligent work of our team in the district attorney's office, another violent offender has been taken off the streets," Hamilton County District Attorney General Neil Pinkston said in a statement. "Getting results like this is a positive step in combating violence in our city."

During Monday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney General Andrew Coyle asked Judge Don W. Poole to consider Mayes' prior record during sentencing. Mayes had previously been convicted of attempted rape of a child, attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated attempted robbery.

Poole said Mayes is to consecutively serve the sentences of 33 years for second-degree murder and a 15-year sentence for possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction.

Bacon was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest on the 1000 block of Baldwin Street and was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness later told investigators Mayes had come to her home in the 700 block of W. 12th Street Courts and bragged about shooting someone near the Community Kitchen. The witness said he also showed the firearm and gave her the spent shell casing, which she then gave to police.

Police took Mayes into custody less than an hour later and he voluntarily admitted to shooting Bacon over an unpaid loan. He also said Bacon had a large knife, but no knife was found at the scene.

