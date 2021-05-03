Man gets 5 1/2 years for explosives, guns, drugs

May 3—A man was sentenced Thursday to 5 1/2 years in prison for making a bomb, violating gun laws, and dealing marijuana from an apartment in the Storrs section of Mansfield in 2019.

An unusual aspect of the sentencing of the man — Daniel Alfred Hackworth, 23, who formerly lived in an apartment on Cornell Road — was that a Vernon Superior Court prosecutor tried unsuccessfully to scuttle his plea agreement based on cellphone evidence she has been reviewing.

The prosecutor, Jaclyn M. Preville, said Hackworth's phone "was filled with incriminating evidence" not conveyed by a state police report on his arrest, according to an audio recording of the hearing. She said the information on the phone, which included about 7,000 text messages and 3,200 pictures and videos, showed him to be "at least a mid-level trafficker of marijuana."

But defense lawyer Erin M. Field said the prosecution has had access to the cellphone information at least since February 2020, almost a year before Hackworth entered his plea bargain.

Judge Tejas Bhatt said of the sentence that he had "indicated" when Hackworth entered his guilty pleas in January, "I don't think a 5 1/2 -year period of incarceration is too light."

Hackworth has been in jail, unable to post bond, since his arrest in October 2019, and the more than 17 months since then will be credited against his sentence.

The judge also ordered Hackworth to spend three years on probation after his release from prison, with the possibility of up to 4 1/2 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions. Those conditions include getting substance abuse and mental health counseling and treatment; not possessing guns, weapons, or explosives; and not using alcohol or unprescribed drugs.

The prosecutor had never been happy with the judge's sentence offer. She proposed an eight-year prison term during plea negotiations and argued Thursday, after reviewing some of the cellphone evidence, that the sentence should be eight years followed by a period of special parole.

DRUGS, GUNS, BOMB

DEFENDANT: Daniel Alfred Hackworth, 23, who formerly lived in an apartment on Cornell Road in the Storrs section of Mansfield

CONVICTIONS: Illegal bomb manufacturing and a number of other explosives, gun, and drug offenses

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after 5 1/2 years in prison, followed by three years' probation

Because of her disagreement with the judge's offer, the prosecutor had refused to drop, or nolle, any of the charges authorities had filed against Hackworth.

As a result, Hackworth in January took the unusual step of pleading guilty to every charge he was facing.

He admitted to felony counts of illegal bomb manufacturing, illegal possession of explosives, possession of a narcotic with the intent to sell it, operating a drug factory, and sale of a controlled substance.

He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance or more than half an ounce of marijuana and illegal possession of an assault weapon. In addition, Hackworth admitted to illegally possessing four large-capacity gun magazines obtained before April 5, 2013, which is an "infraction," carrying a possible fine but no prison time.

The judge imposed the overall sentence on the illegal bomb manufacturing count with lesser concurrent sentences for the other crimes and no penalty for the infractions.

During a search of Hackworth's apartment on Oct. 16, 2019, state police found what they described as an "improvised explosive device." It contained lead pellets and "a black powder like substance," which was subjected to a "flame susceptibility test" that "provided a positive result for energetic material," according to a report by state police Detective Jared Avery.

The device also included a black model rocket nose cone and a rocket motor, the detective reported.

During the search, state police also seized items that field tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to a report by University of Connecticut police Officer Christopher Getz.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.