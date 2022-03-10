Man gets 5-6 years in attempt to carjack family

Mar. 10—SALEM — A former Peabody man is heading to state prison for at least five years after pleading guilty to charges that he robbed one gas station, then tried to carjack a family at another gas station one evening last summer.

Ryan Hussien, 30, has a lengthy criminal record, but this will be his first time heading to state prison, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said in sentencing Hussien on Wednesday.

Hussien will be in front of another judge on Thursday in Peabody District Court, where his attorney said he's expected to plead guilty in a breaking and entering case that was solved in part through a resident's doorbell camera several days before the Salem incidents.

Peabody police were trying to find Hussien when he showed up at the Spiros Energy gas station on Boston Street in Salem on the night of Aug. 5 and robbed the attendant at knifepoint.

Hussien was given a "large" amount of cash, prosecutor James Gubitose told Drechsler during Wednesday's hearing.

As Hussien fled down Boston Street, the attendant tried to follow him, but Hussien got away. He showed up at a second gas station, a Shell station, down the street, where a family had stopped to get gas.

As one of the victims pumped gas, his wife, mother and child were in the car, Gubitose said. Hussien jumped in and held a knife to the woman as he attempted to start the car.

The second woman in the car, the woman's mother-in-law, reached over and grabbed Hussien by the neck. The man then ran over and pulled Hussien out of the car.

Hussien dropped a knife as he fled, the prosecutor said. He flagged down a passing car and, claiming to be a victim, was driven away by a woman who didn't know what had just happened, the prosecutor said.

The incident has left the family shaken, said the prosecutor, who had been seeking a longer seven- to 10-year prison term.

The woman submitted a victim impact statement to the court in which she described how she still deals with anxiety, fear and "a sense of hopelessness." She said she's still afraid to go out alone at night.

"I can imagine the traumatic impact this has had on the victims," said Drechsler.

Hussien's lawyer, John Lalikos, had sought a shorter prison term of three to five years. He did not address the court on Wednesday but in prior proceedings had pointed to Hussien's long struggle with drug addiction, which has fueled most of his crimes.

Just before the crimes last August, his girlfriend had asked police to remove Hussien from their home due to his use of cocaine.

In 2017, his family had tried, unsuccessfully, to force Hussien into a drug treatment program; two days later he used a screwdriver to rob a McDonald's in Danvers, then crashed while trying to get away.

In that case, prosecutors agreed to reduce the original charges in order to allow Hussien to take part in drug treatment.

Hussien, who told the judge he left school after the ninth grade, had worked in construction, for a fencing company and had also worked at Market Basket at one time.

He has two children.

The case had been presented to another judge earlier this year; Judge Salim Tabit offered a five- to six-year prison term if Hussien pleaded guilty to all of the charges, which included armed robbery, carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Tabit was not available on Wednesday but Drechsler, after looking at Tabit's notes on the case, agreed to go along with his colleague's recommendation, with the exception of adding a year to Hussien's probation after his release from prison.

During that three-year probation, Hussien will be required to abstain from drugs, including marijuana, and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and is barred from any contact with the victims or the two gas stations.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

