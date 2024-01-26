Man gets 5-year prison sentence for meth, firearm charges

Jan. 26—A 32-year-old defendant pled guilty to several felony offenses — including possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegal weapon — in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Carlos Hurtado was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison by Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks.

Hurtado also pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count of driving on a suspended license.

The defendant was also indicted on additional counts of failure to maintain lane and possession of drug-related objects. Hurtado was not convicted of those two misdemeanor offenses during the Jan. 23 court proceedings.

Per a bill of indictment, Hurtado was found in possession of methamphetamine and a sawed-off shotgun on Jan. 10, 2022.

The bill of indictment notes that Hurtado was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in 2017 in Gordon County.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis recommended that Hurtado receive a five-year-to-serve sentence for the meth possession charge. The illegal weapon possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges produced concurrent five-year-to-serve sentences.

Hurtado received concurrent 12-month-to-serve sentences for the driving on a suspended license and fleeing charges.

Although initially indicted as a felony offense, the fleeing charge was ultimately reduced to a misdemeanor by the prosecution.

The fleeing conviction carried an additional $500 fine.

As part of the sentence, Hurtado will receive credit for time served in pretrial detention.

Wilbanks noted that Hurtado faced a maximum sentence of 23 years for the combined offenses.