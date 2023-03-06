Man gets 5 years for enticing Cobb child for sex

Mar. 6—A Snellville man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to sexual communications with an 11-year-old Cobb County girl, prosecutors announced.

Terrance Deandre Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of pandering to a minor, one count of furnishing obscene material to minors and one count of computer pornography, the Cobb District Attorney's office said. He was sentenced to five years, to be followed by 15 years probation.

The charges stem from 2021, when a school counselor contacted the Cobb Police Special Victims Unit, saying the girl had been communicating with a man via Snapchat, prosecutors said.

"Detectives learned that Stephens had communicated with the victim through Snapchat despite her young age. He sent multiple sexually explicit videos of himself, sent drawings of sexually explicit materials, solicited the victim for sex and asked to meet the victim in person," the DA's office said.

As part of his sentence, Stephens must register as a sex offender and abide by sex offender conditions of probation. He is also not allowed to use social media, unless for work-related matters, the DA's office said.

Stephens was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard. Assistant District Attorney Rachel Plevak prosecuted the case.