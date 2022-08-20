Man gets 5 years in fatal overdose case

Aug. 19—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of selling a fatal hot shot to a 24-year-old woman in 2020 pleaded guilty got five years in prison Friday, to the visible displeasure of a Boyd County Circuit Court Judge.

Michael David Kent, 49, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless homicide, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-offense meth trafficking and complicity to traffic heroin.

For all that, he will serve five years in prison, according to the deal cut with the prosecutor. He faced up to 30 years in prison.

Judge George Davis asked assistant Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn if the deal was acceptable to law enforcement and the victim's family. Conn assured the judge it was, and then asked if attorneys could approach the bench to discuss some details privately.

Davis wasn't having it.

"I want this on the record in open court," the judge said.

Conn explained to the judge that through the investigation, it was discovered Kent's co-defendant, 53-year-old James M. Simpkins, played more of a part in selling the victim the drugs that killed at an address on Sellars Street.

Simpkins, who was convicted in April, is currently serving a 10-year stint.

According to Conn, Kent cooperated with the law to get his co-defendant convicted, which explained the reduced charge.

Kent's lawyer, Michael Curtis, added the deal was a long time in the making.

"As long as the victims are satisfied, I'll accept this," Davis said.

After taking the plea and sending Kent down the road for five years (two of which he's already served at the jail), Davis asked the attorneys to approach the bench once again.

After a brief bench conference, Davis moved on with the rest of the Friday docket.