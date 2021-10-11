Man gets 5 years plus parole in Manchester molestation case

Oct. 11—A man who pleaded guilty in July to molesting a girl on two occasions in late 2017 or early 2018 in Manchester has been sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 15 years' strict special parole, court records show.

Romel Dayanan, 42, who has listed an address on Maple Street in Manchester received the sentence last week for two counts of second-degree sexual assault, court records show. He had earlier been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault in the case.

Dayanan has been in custody since his arrests in two related sexual assault cases in the early months of 2018.

Because second-degree sexual assault is considered a non-violent crime, he is eligible for parole after serving half the five-year prison term. With credit for the time he has spent in jail while the cases were pending, unable to post $300,000 bond, he should be eligible for parole immediately.

The girl originally accused Dayanan of a less-serious form of sexual molestation.

In an interview with police shortly after the girl made that accusation in February 2018, Dayanan admitted to having had sexual contact with her on two occasions, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Shawn Krom.

Dayanan was initially charged with two counts each of third-degree sexual assault and of violating two provisions of Connecticut's law prohibiting conduct that risks injury to a child.

In a subsequent forensic interview, the girl disclosed more serious molestation, supporting more serious sexual assault charges that were subsequently filed, according to the detective.

— Alex Wood

