Man gets 5 years in prison for role in Athens shooting targeting estranged wife's boyfriend

Senior Superior Court Judge Richard Winegarden sentenced a Royston man to five years in prison Friday in Clarke County Superior Court for his role in an October 2017 shooting in Athens that police said was aimed at assaulting the boyfriend of his estranged wife.

The sentence of 10 years with the first five in prison was imposed on 47-year-old George “Bo” Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiracy and solicitation to commit aggravated assault during a November jury trial.

Late-night gunfire peppered the duplex home on North Bluff Road while the boyfriend was inside, according to police.

The 32-year-old boyfriend escaped harm despite six bullets piercing the home. The mysterious hitman was never identified, although police reported they seized numerous phone text messages between Maxwell and this mystery person.

That aspect of the case was termed as “unfortunate” by Winegarden, a judge from Gwinnett County.

“The shooter has not been brought to justice and probably will not be brought to justice,” he said.

The defendant’s mother and fiancée watched as Maxwell was sentenced as did Maxwell’s now ex-wife, their daughter and the boyfriend.

The judge’s sentence was outside the recommendations sought by the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which asked for a three-year prison term, and defense lawyer Alfred Forgione, who sought a straight probation sentence.

Forgione spent much of his argument for leniency by referencing the election of Deborah Gonzalez, whom he described as a progressive district attorney. The Athens lawyer argued that rehabilitation is now a main priority in the circuit.

But Winegarden noted the seriousness of the crime, saying, “I think the people of the Western Circuit think it is serious business.”

“Mr. Maxwell set up a dangerous set of circumstances and he has chosen not to accept responsibility,” the judge said.

Maxwell’s ex-wife, who was married to him 11 of the 20 years they were together, testified that Maxwell was physically and verbally abusive to her during that time.

Until the trial last month, she testified that she didn’t realize Maxwell had also talked with the unknown hitman about assaulting her as well as her boyfriend.

“I never had it in my heart to ever ask someone to take your life,” she told her ex-husband.

Maxwell’s oldest daughter also testified to the abuse she said her father meted out to her mother. Maxwell’s son by another marriage also testified he observed his father’s abuse toward his stepmother.

But Maxwell’s mother, aunt and fiancée all described Maxwell as a kind, respectful hardworking man.

“I’ve been painted to be a monster,” Maxwell testified in his defense. He said his children lied about him and he was critical of the police investigation, saying he should never have been charged in a case based on "hearsay.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Man sentenced to 5 years in plot to assault estranged wife's boyfriend