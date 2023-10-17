Man gets up to 5 years in prison for Bedford County crossbow death

Oct. 17—A Northumberland County man has been sentenced in Bedford County court to spend 15 months to five years behind bars for fatally shooting another man with a crossbow in 2021.

Alec Rhoads, 26, formerly of Mount Carmel, was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

In a case that had to be refiled following now-former Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts' resignation, Rhoads' plea enabled him to avoid what could have been life in prison.

Rhoads had faced homicide charges for his role in the death of 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter, of Claysburg, inside a Liberty Township home.

According to police, a woman inside the home said she was standing next to Lingenfelter in a bedroom when an arrow struck him in the throat, causing him to fall onto a bed.