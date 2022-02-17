Man gets 5 years for ramming East Hartford cruisers

Feb. 17—A New Britain man was sentenced to five years in prison after accepting a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of trying to assault East Hartford police officers by ramming a stolen sport utility vehicle into two occupied cruisers while fleeing from the officers.

Mark Aquino, 21, whose first name has also been spelled "Marc" in official records, was convicted in the plea bargain of attempted assault on public safety personnel and third-degree larceny, online records show.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court to five years in prison, followed by three years' probation with the possibility of up to five more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, the records show.

Aquino has been in jail since mid-July 2020, when the incident occurred. At least some of that time will be credited against his sentence. But because assaulting public safety personnel is a violent crime, Aquino won't be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of the five-year sentence, or about 4 1/4 years.

Aquino wasn't convicted in the plea bargain in cases filed by Hartford and Glastonbury police.

He was charged with first-degree larceny in a June 8, 2020 incident in Hartford and with third-degree burglary, a separate attempt to commit that crime, and sixth-degree larceny in a July 6, 2020 incident in Glastonbury.

ASSAULT CONVICTION

DEFENDANT: MARK AQUINO, 21, OF NEW BRITAIN, WHOSE FIRST NAME HAS ALSO BEEN SPELLED "MARC" IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

CONVICTIONS: ATTEMPTED ASSAULT ON PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL, THIRD-DEGREE LARCENY

SENTENCE: 10 YEARS, SUSPENDED AFTER FIVE YEARS IN PRISON, FOLLOWED BY THREE YEARS' PROBATION

In the Glastonbury incident, surveillance video showed two people going through an SUV and trying unsuccessfully to use a garage door opener to get into the garage, police say.

In the East Hartford incident, Officer Ryan W. Proulx wrote in a report that he saw a white SUV parked in the area of 26 Larrabee St. and saw a juvenile through the window who he knew was associated with Aquino. Proulx wrote that he also knew Aquino was wanted by Hartford police on the first-degree larceny charge.

An officer in an unmarked vehicle drove by the SUV and confirmed that Aquino was the driver, Proulx reported, and police waited for him to get out of the SUV. But, instead, he drove off, leading police on a chase that wound through the neighborhood and eventually reached Silver Lane.

The SUV crossed Main Street and went onto the entrance ramp for Routes 5 and 15, where it slowed dramatically, resulting in Proulx ending up in front of it. The officer reported that he tried to use his position to slow the SUV further.

At that point, Proulx reported, Aquino "began to swerve aggressively back and forth across the highway." Aquino began to pass his cruiser on the driver's side, and deliberately hit the cruiser, the officer reported, causing him almost to lose control.

Later, Proulx reported, the vehicle hit the passenger's side of the cruiser, but this time Aquino lost control and hit a roadside barrier. Aquino put the SUV in reverse and hit another officer's cruiser, but was unable to push it out of the way, Proulx reported.

Both occupants of the SUV tried to flee out the passenger's side but couldn't because the door was pinned closed by the barrier, the officer reported. At that point, they put their hands up and surrendered.

During the final stage of the chase, Proulx reported, Aquino pointed a cylindrical object at him, which the officer feared was a gun — but which turned out to be a flashlight.

Two empty plastic cases for handguns were found in the vehicle, the officer reported.

