Man gets 5 years for robbing acquaintance in Manchester

Jun. 22—A Manchester man on Friday admitted involvement in the armed robbery of a female acquaintance whom he had given a ride to buy a car and received a five-year prison sentence, court records show.

Kyle David Bolduc, 22, of 5 Edgerton Place, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to first-degree robbery.

Under the sentence imposed by Judge Laura F. Baldini, Bolduc will be on probation for five years after he completes the prison time, facing the possibility of seven more years behind bars if he violates probation conditions.

The robbery occurred in Manchester on Feb. 29, 2020. Bolduc was arrested four days later and has been in jail since then, held in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.

That time will be credited against his sentence. But, because first-degree robbery is a violent crime, Bolduc will have to serve 85% of the time before becoming eligible for parole.

The judge on Friday "stayed" the effective date of the sentence until Aug. 23, when Bolduc is due in New London Superior Court on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and interfering with police. Under Connecticut law, it is to a criminal defendant's advantage in computation of jail credit to begin all his sentences on the same date.

Last month, Bolduc's co-defendant in the Manchester robbery, Alexzandar Antonio Herrera, 20, who has listed an address on Middle Butcher Road in Ellington, accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of second-degree robbery. Herrera was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to 7 1/2 more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

A woman reported to Manchester police on Feb. 29, 2020, that Bolduc and another man had robbed her friend in Manchester, according to a police affidavit, which goes on to recount the following:

The robbery victim later told police that she had contacted Bolduc, an acquaintance since high school, and asked for a ride to Manchester so she could buy a car for $600.

Story continues

Bolduc agreed and picked her up at her East Hartford home. A man she didn't know but later identified from a photograph as Herrera was also in the car, the woman said.

She told police that Bolduc first drove to the Walgreens on Connecticut Boulevard in East Hartford so that she could withdraw cash from an ATM. Bolduc next stopped at a gas station in Manchester and then a house, where he and Herrera went inside for a short time, the woman said.

About 10 minutes after the last stop, Bolduc pulled into a dead-end street and parked, the woman said. He got out of the car, opened the door where the woman was sitting, and told her, "You know what time it is," the woman recalled. At the same moment she heard Herrera chamber a round in a gun in the front seat.

The woman said Bolduc threatened her, so she gave him the money she planned to use to buy the car.

Bolduc got back into the car after the robbery, took the gun from Herrera, and showed it to her, the woman said.

Bolduc then drove her home. Before leaving, he told her that he knew where she lived and would return if she told anyone about the robbery, the woman told police.

Conditions of Bolduc's probation include substance abuse and mental health counseling and treatment.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.