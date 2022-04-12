Man gets 5 years in string of Manchester robberies

Apr. 12—A man who was charged with involvement in eight Manchester store robberies accepted a plea bargain last week in which he was convicted in two of them and sentenced to five years in prison, followed by 3 1/2 years' strict special parole, court records show.

Travis Joseph St. John, 46, who most recently listed an address on Cooper Hill Street in Manchester, was convicted in Hartford Superior Court of first-degree robbery in a heist at the 7-Eleven store at 253 Main St. late on Oct. 10, 2019.

He also was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in a holdup of the Xtra Mart at 95 Buckland St. late on Oct. 20, 2019.

ROBBERY SPREE

DEFENDANT: Travis Joseph St. John, 46, who most recently listed an address on Cooper Hill Street in Manchester.

CONVICTIONS: First-degree robbery in one case; conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in another case.

SENTENCE: Five years in prison, followed by 3 1/2 years' special parole.

St. John entered the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

At the time of last week's plea bargain, he had been in jail, held in lieu of high bond, since Oct. 26, 2019, according to online state Department of Correction records.

That's almost 2 1/2 years, all but about three months of which should be credited against his sentence. But, because robbery is a violent crime, he will become eligible for parole only after serving 85% of the prison term, or about 4 1/4 years.

Authorities believe St. John committed only the 7-Eleven robbery on Oct. 10, 2019, but was the getaway car driver for robber Patrick J. Tanasi, now 44, of North Main Street in the other seven crimes, which Tanasi told police he committed with a pellet gun and a knife.

Tanasi pleaded guilty in three of the robberies in September 2020 and is serving a nine-year prison sentence, to be followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, records show.

Story continues

The day before Tanasi accepted his plea bargain, St. John rejected a plea offer in which he would have been convicted in three robberies, admitted a probation violation, and been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison, followed by two years' special parole.

The plea bargain St. John accepted last week reduced his prison term by 18 months compared to the September 2020 offer and increased his period of special parole by that same amount.

Prosecutors had a stronger case against Tanasi because he confessed his involvement in the robberies to police, while St. John gave no confession.

Tanasi told police during his electronically recorded confession that he had a crack cocaine addiction and was taking medication for schizophrenia since he was 23, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jeremy Curtis. He is being held at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which specializes in care and treatment of offenders "with significant mental health issues," according to the Department of Correction website.

In that first police interview, Tanasi frequently mentioned "another guy" but didn't give the person's name, explaining that he wasn't going to "tell on anybody," Curtis wrote.

But in a second interview, conducted Nov. 8, 2019, at Garner, Tanasi identified St. John as the person who would be waiting nearby for him when he committed robberies, Curtis wrote.

Public defender Claud Chong sought a reduction in St. John's more than $1.1 million in bond at the September 2020 hearing.

Judge Laura F. Baldini acknowledged at that hearing that St. John has "strong community ties." But she said he also has a previous first-degree robbery conviction, which she called "significant and concerning."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.