Man gets 50 years after pleading guilty to murder in Fort Worth shooting over drug debt

A man who shot and killed a 40-year-old after a fight outside a Fort Worth motel in 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Brent Crenshaw, 39, was sentenced by a judge to 50 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.

Police said in a 2020 arrest warrant affidavit that Crenshaw shot Lueseais Steward in the chest the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, outside the Eco Motel on East Lancaster Avenue after a fight over drug money owed to Crenshaw.

Crenshaw was arrested five days later.

Police said the fight and shooting were recorded on video by a motel surveillance camera. One witness told police that Crenshaw was trying to collect a drug debt and two others told them he accused Steward of theft after the victim arrived on a motorcycle.

Police arrived at the scene and found Steward lying in front of the motel. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.

A police record from the time listed the motel as Crenshaw’s home address. He left the scene after shooting Steward, police said at the time.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.