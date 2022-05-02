Man gets 50 years in prison for 2019 murder

May 2—A Frederick man faces 50 years in prison for the murder of a man whose body was found in West Virginia in 2019.

Ryan David Bretzfelder, 46, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of first-degree murder in the May 2019 death of Devon Wallace, 24.

Authorities said Wallace and his girlfriend, Samantha Guthrie, got in an argument at Bretzfelder's house. During the argument, Bretzfelder used a large rock to beat Wallace, authorities said.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher sentenced Bretzfelder to life in prison, with all but 50 years of the time suspended.

Wallace's body was found in a field in Charles Town, W.Va., on May 2, 2019, with trauma to his head and body, Assistant State's Attorney Colleen Swanson told Martz-Fisher.

She said Bretzfelder killed Wallace at his home in Frederick, and he and Guthrie, a longtime friend who was dating Wallace at the time, drove his body to West Virginia to dispose of it.

Wallace's family gave emotional testimony at Monday's hearing.

"Devon's life mattered," Delese Adon, the mother of Wallace's son, told Martz-Fisher at the plea hearing.

He was a strong, passionate person who always knew how to make people laugh, even on the worst days, she said.

Wallace's mother, Renee Webb, said they used to challenge each other in the kitchen, often cooking huge amounts of food that they would end up donating to a local shelter because it was more than their household could eat.

She cited her faith in saying she knows she has to forgive Bretzfelder, and hopes he will seek God and find a better place in his life.

She was on her way to work when she got the call from investigators telling her that Wallace's body had been found.

"For me to bury my baby boy, it was just heartbreaking," Webb said.

Bretzfelder declined to speak at Monday's hearing, but defense attorney Mary Drawbaugh said he'd asked her to convey an apology to Wallace's family.

Story continues

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia identified Bretzfelder as a suspect when they traced a messaging app on Wallace's phone to an IP address at the Wilcox Court home where Bretzfelder lived, Swanson said.

Leading up to his murder, Wallace had been in a relationship with Guthrie, a longtime friend of Bretzfelder, and the couple had gone to Bretzfelder's house on May 1 with her toddler son, authorities said.

Wallace and Guthrie got in an argument, Bretzfelder told police in an interview, and when the argument turned physical, Bretzfelder beat Wallace with a barbecue grill brush and a rock.

Swanson said the rock weighed nearly 23 lbs.

"This was a significant deadly weapon," and Bretzfelder "chose to execute Mr. Wallace," she said.

"This was just senseless," Swanson said Monday. "This did not need to happen."

If the case had gone to trial, prosecutors would have introduced a lengthy video interview that Bretzfelder did with investigators from Jefferson County and the Frederick Police Department in which he walked them through where the attack occurred, she said.

After the attack, Bretzfelder and Guthrie put Wallace's body in the trunk of Guthrie's car and drove to West Virginia, where they dumped the body and disposed of Wallace's phone.

Guthrie entered an Alford plea in August to a charge of being an accessory to first-degree murder after the fact, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but six years suspended, according to court records.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes that the state would have enough evidence to convict them if the case went to trial.

Martz-Fisher told Bretzfelder that she hopes hearing Webb's forgiveness will help him process his role in what happened and the pain he's caused the family.

"This is every mother's worst nightmare," she said.

