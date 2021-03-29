Man gets 55-month prison term for gun running, possessing crack

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 29—A Hartford man was sentenced Friday to more than 4 1/2 years in federal prison for running guns from Minot, North Dakota to East Hartford — and for possessing a small amount of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it while he was free on bond in the gun case.

The man, Standford Smith, 32, who is known as "Pops," is a high school graduate who worked in the post office in Hartford for about four years and has never before been convicted of a crime, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by his lawyer, Robert M. Frost Jr.

Yet a federal prosecutor describes Smith as a leader of the group that schemed to buy or steal guns advertised for sale on a website in North Dakota and bring them back to the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms interstate.

Just nine days after he was released on bond in the gun case in mid-2018, Smith was caught with less than a gram of crack cocaine during a police stop of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to possessing the cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

GUN RUNNING

DEFENDANT: Standford Smith, 32, who is known as "Pops," of Hartford

GUILTY PLEAS: Conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms interstate, possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it

SENTENCE: 55 months in federal prison, followed by four years' supervised release

Even after accepting a plea bargain last fall, Smith tried to bring drugs into the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island through the mail and receive payment through "an outside payment app," according to a sentencing memo by prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins.

The prosecutor wrote that Smith could have been charged with the robbery of a man who was assaulted by three men as they stole a pistol from him in Minot in June 2016 and with using drugs to buy a gun in Minot about five months later. She said either of those crimes would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

In return for the government not pursuing the mandatory five-year sentence, Smith and his lawyer agreed to support a prison sentence of 55 months or four years and seven months. That was at the top of what the two sides believed to be the range called for by federal sentencing guidelines.

But the U.S. Probation Office subsequently calculated a sentence range of 33 to 41 months. The prosecutor conceded the accuracy of that calculation but continued to call for the 55-month sentence, and Judge Alvin W. Thompson imposed it during Friday's hearing, held via teleconference from U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Smith grew up in a "tight-knit, two-parent household" in Hartford, according to his lawyer.

"Although he spent his younger years surrounded by criminal activity and violence in the Vine Street neighborhood where he lived until the age of 17, he successfully avoided falling prey to 'the streets' and the criminality associated with it," Frost wrote.

But Smith got involved in the gun running scheme in 2016 when he was spending time with his cousins, Courtney and Andre Johnson, the defense lawyer continued. Courtney Johnson was living in Minot with his girlfriend and Smith and others traveled back and forth to Minot to obtain guns.

Courtney Johnson has pleaded guilty in the gun trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Vazquez of East Hartford, who participated in the gun running and fired one of the guns on an East Hartford street at a man who had once robbed him of marijuana, is serving a seven-year federal prison sentence. Another participant in the scheme, Lawrence Christie, of East Hartford, is serving 100 months, or eight years and four months.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • South African health insurer Discovery in touch with vaccine makers

    South African health insurer Discovery Ltd said on Monday it was in contact with all COVID-19 vaccine producers but cannot independently source vaccines as procurement and distribution is in the hands of the government. As in many countries, vaccine procurement in South Africa is centralised and controlled by government but the pace of procurement and inoculation has been slow, with less than 250,000 people, or just 0.5% of the population vaccinated so far. This has prompted calls from health experts to allow the private sector to source vaccines to bolster government efforts.

  • Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

    The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to state efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. A gunman opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, with a weapon that resembles an AR-15 rifle, killing 10 people before he was captured. President Joe Biden called for action on gun reform after the two mass shootings, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, asked Biden to ban imported semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

    An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is widely seen as a moderate and has at times been at odds with her party, including on issues like abortion and in her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • College student dies after boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    Another student is missing.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Plaschke: Why the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers will be the greatest team in baseball history

    The Dodgers have only gotten better since dominating en route to winning 2020 World Series title. In 2021, they'll become the greatest team in MLB history.

  • I-5 closed in Sacramento as CHP investigates freeway shooting

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. See more above.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine passport' scheme for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a 'vaccine passport' to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.