Man gets 55-month prison term for gun running, possessing crack

Mar. 29—A Hartford man was sentenced Friday to more than 4 1/2 years in federal prison for running guns from Minot, North Dakota to East Hartford — and for possessing a small amount of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it while he was free on bond in the gun case.

The man, Standford Smith, 32, who is known as "Pops," is a high school graduate who worked in the post office in Hartford for about four years and has never before been convicted of a crime, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by his lawyer, Robert M. Frost Jr.

Yet a federal prosecutor describes Smith as a leader of the group that schemed to buy or steal guns advertised for sale on a website in North Dakota and bring them back to the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms interstate.

Just nine days after he was released on bond in the gun case in mid-2018, Smith was caught with less than a gram of crack cocaine during a police stop of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to possessing the cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

GUN RUNNING

DEFENDANT: Standford Smith, 32, who is known as "Pops," of Hartford

GUILTY PLEAS: Conspiracy to unlawfully transport firearms interstate, possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it

SENTENCE: 55 months in federal prison, followed by four years' supervised release

Even after accepting a plea bargain last fall, Smith tried to bring drugs into the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island through the mail and receive payment through "an outside payment app," according to a sentencing memo by prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins.

The prosecutor wrote that Smith could have been charged with the robbery of a man who was assaulted by three men as they stole a pistol from him in Minot in June 2016 and with using drugs to buy a gun in Minot about five months later. She said either of those crimes would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

In return for the government not pursuing the mandatory five-year sentence, Smith and his lawyer agreed to support a prison sentence of 55 months or four years and seven months. That was at the top of what the two sides believed to be the range called for by federal sentencing guidelines.

But the U.S. Probation Office subsequently calculated a sentence range of 33 to 41 months. The prosecutor conceded the accuracy of that calculation but continued to call for the 55-month sentence, and Judge Alvin W. Thompson imposed it during Friday's hearing, held via teleconference from U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Smith grew up in a "tight-knit, two-parent household" in Hartford, according to his lawyer.

"Although he spent his younger years surrounded by criminal activity and violence in the Vine Street neighborhood where he lived until the age of 17, he successfully avoided falling prey to 'the streets' and the criminality associated with it," Frost wrote.

But Smith got involved in the gun running scheme in 2016 when he was spending time with his cousins, Courtney and Andre Johnson, the defense lawyer continued. Courtney Johnson was living in Minot with his girlfriend and Smith and others traveled back and forth to Minot to obtain guns.

Courtney Johnson has pleaded guilty in the gun trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Vazquez of East Hartford, who participated in the gun running and fired one of the guns on an East Hartford street at a man who had once robbed him of marijuana, is serving a seven-year federal prison sentence. Another participant in the scheme, Lawrence Christie, of East Hartford, is serving 100 months, or eight years and four months.

