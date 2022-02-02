Man gets 55 years for 'brutal' murder

Feb. 2—PERU — A Marion man who pleaded guilty in the May 2018 death of a Summitville man during an incident inside the Frances Slocum Forest — also known as Okie Pinokie — will now serve the next 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Approximately 50 of those years will be served in prison.

Last year, Ethan Cain, 24, pleaded guilty to a Level 1 charge of felony murder for the death of Drake Smith, 22.

Per the plea, all other charges against him were dismissed.

According to court documents filed shortly after the incident occurred, police say that Cain and fellow defendants Joshua Kean and Brittany Morris were involved in a plot to rob Smith of drugs and money.

Authorities say that plot eventually led all four to the state forest, where police say Cain and Kean then beat Smith to death with a metal pipe after a party in the woods.

Police say the three — Cain, Kean and Morris — then fled the scene with Smith's clothing, cash, drugs, beer and a small speaker.

Smith's body was discovered in the woods the same day by mushroom hunters.

A few days later, Cain and Kean were located at a Southern California campground, where Cain was arrested by the Imperial County California Sheriff's Department SWAT team.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Miami County probation officer Cathy Knight, who put together the pre-sentence investigation in Cain's case, detailed the events surrounding Smith's death, calling the incident "brutal."

Along with numerous skull fractures and other blunt force trauma to the head and neck, Knight testified that Smith also suffered trauma to his eye sockets and jaw bone and also had sustained a brain hemorrhage as a result of the incident.

Knight added that a witness to the incident also described the scene as a "horror show," stating that the sounds of the metal bar hitting Smith's head sounded like "crunching gravel."

After Knight's testimony, prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Sinkovics then read aloud several victim impact statements about how Smith's death has affected those who knew and loved him.

Story continues

"We were all given a life sentence that day," Sinkovics said, reading a letter written by Smith's mother, Karrie Sheets. "It's an emptiness that will never go away."

Other family members described Smith as funny or witty in their letters.

"For years, I stared at the front door and willed him to walk in," Smith's stepmother, Rachel Smith, wrote. "(Cain) ended (Drake's) life as if it meant nothing."

Cain himself addressed the court Tuesday as well, apologizing for his role in Smith's death and admitting that he hopes the family will receive justice in his sentencing.

"I'm sorry for my actions," he said, turning around to face Smith's family. "... Nothing I can ever say will ever be enough. I would like to deliver Drake back into your lives."

Cain also apologized for the nearly four-year process it's taken for him to go through the court system, admitting that he wasn't mature enough to accept responsibility in the beginning.

"God's help has helped me overcome my cowardice," Cain noted.

The other co-defendants in the case — Morris and Kean — have pretrial conferences set up for Feb. 10 and March 24, respectively.