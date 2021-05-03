Man gets 55 years for campground murder
May 3—A Lancaster man must spend decades behind bars for killing a woman at a Schuylkill County campground.
Schuylkill County President Judge William E. Baldwin sentenced Robert G. Leonard III Monday afternoon to 27-1/2 to 55 years in state prison for the Jan. 5, 2019 death of Terri Gee, of Ephrata. Leonard, 46, was convicted March 11 of third degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of strangulation, illegal possession of a weapon, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.