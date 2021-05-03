Man gets 55 years for campground murder

The Independent

Without any Republican endorsements for his administration’s expansive agenda to support childcare and education through increased taxes on the nation’s wealthiest, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans over a series of stops across the US, which could see one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades. Following a tour of Virginia schools on Monday, the president spoke from Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to bring the US in line with other wealthy nations by providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave, free preschool and community college, and childcare support for low- and middle-income families. The plan would be paid through a series of tax proposals that would return the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, and raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 per cent for households than earn more than $1m on investments, among other changes that would impact the nation’s wealthiest.