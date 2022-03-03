Man gets 58 years in 'most brutal' killings: Windsor mother and daughter were murdered

Mar. 3—WINDSOR — A 19-year-old Windsor man on Wednesday got the 58-year prison term he agreed to when he pleaded guilty in December to a double murder and related crimes — but not before hearing condemnation of the barbarity of his acts by a prosecutor, the victims' family, and the judge.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said during the Hartford Superior Court sentencing of Terry T. Brown Jr. that she has been a prosecutor for more than 36 years and "these are two of the most brutal murders I've seen in that time."

She went on to detail the numerous stab, slash, and "blunt trauma" wounds suffered by the murder victims — Sandra Marci, 78, and her daughter Marianne Marci Dzurenka, 55 — whom Brown attacked in the middle of the night in their home on Clover Street in Windsor.

DOUBLE MURDER

DEFENDANT: Terry T. Brown Jr., 19, formerly of Giddings Avenue in Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Two counts of murder and single counts of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, and home invasion; in a separate, youthful-offender case, possession of a weapon in a correctional institution

SENTENCE: 58 years in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years

Also that night, May 11, 2020, Brown inflicted similar wounds on Dzurenka's husband, Charles J. Dzurenka Sr., who survived.

Dzurenka's son, Charles J. Dzurenka Jr., now 19, signed a confession shortly afterward admitting that he had arranged for Brown to commit the attacks and had gone with a friend to Torrington that night.

Dzurenka Jr. is being held on a $1 million bond at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire while facing two counts of murder and other charges, with the next hearing in his case scheduled for March 21.

The prosecutor said Brown didn't "finish off" Dzurenka Sr. only because the younger Dzurenka asked that his father be allowed to live if he agreed not to say anything to anyone about what had happened — and to try to be a better father.

Dzurenka Sr. now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, the prosecutor said, adding that he was in the same bedroom as Brown and his wife as she died.

Melchiorre said her opinion is that Brown "should never get out of jail." But the law didn't allow Judge Hope C. Seeley to impose a sentence that would ensure that.

Brown was 17 when the crime occurred. A Connecticut law adopted in response to a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions makes people eligible for parole for crimes they committed as juveniles after serving 30 years.

In a statement read by a lawyer representing the Marci family, Jacqueline M. Reardon, the family said Sandra was "a kind, sweet, defenseless woman who devoted her life to her family." Marianne was "a strong woman who inherited her mother's caretaker characteristics," the statement continues.

The family said Marianne "did everything" for Dzurenka Sr., "including taking care of his son."

"She took him to and from school daily and to all of his appointments," the statement says of her care for Dzurenka Jr.. "She ensured he was prepared for school, helping him with his school assignments. ...

"She put three meals on the table every day, drove him to see his friends and girlfriend," the family added.

"For all their kindness and devotion to their family, they were brutally murdered in their own home, stabbed over 20 times over a period of 5 1/2 hours while they begged for their lives, scared and bleeding out," the family said of Sandra and Marianne.

Brown's father, Terry Brown Sr., said in a brief, tearful statement at the end of the sentencing that he was "truly, truly sorry," adding that he raised his son "to be a good person."

Later, in the courthouse lobby, Matthew Marci, Sandra's son and Marianne's brother, spoke to Brown Sr. and shook his hand.

"I said, 'It's not your fault. He's the animal,'" Matthew Marci said later.

