Man gets 6.5 years for fed sex crime

Dec. 15—ASHLAND — A man who admitted to downloading child sexual abuse imagery depicting toddlers and infants was sentenced Monday to serve 6.5 years in federal prison.

Mark Nolen Jr., 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky to the prison term pursuant to a plea agreement he reached in July.

Once released from prison, he will have to serve 15 years of supervised release and pay $68,000 in restitution to 13 victims identified by authorities.

Per the court documents, those victims — who remain anonymous — have trusts set up to recompense them.

Nolen was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020, following a joint investigation by authorities in Kentucky and West Virginia.

A sentencing memorandum stated Nolen was homeless and was spent much of his life unemployed because of a lengthy history of alcoholism and drug abuse. At the time of his conduct, Nolen was staying with a relative and had "down time" which resulted in him viewing child sexual abuse images, the memo stated.

The defense argued for the sentence, in light of a lack of criminal history besides the child sexual abuse image offense.

