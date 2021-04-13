Man gets 6 months for chase, fleeing crash

Apr. 13—A man who was accused of trying to break into his ex-wife's Glastonbury home, then leading police on a chase that was broken off before he crashed his pickup truck into an East Hartford house was convicted in a plea bargain Monday only of motor vehicle violations and violating probation.

The man, Charles Edward Walker, 54, who has listed addresses in Hartford and on Denslow Road in Glastonbury, was sentenced in the Manchester Superior Court plea bargain to six months in prison, records show.

Online state Department of Correction records today listed Walker as an inmate but listed his "maximum release date" as Monday, April 12, indicating that he had served almost the entire sentence with the time he was held in lieu of bond while his cases were pending.

CHASE

DEFENDANT: Charles Edward Walker, 54, who has listed addresses in Hartford and on Denslow Road in Glastonbury

CONVICTIONS: Engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, violating probation

DROPPED: Attempted first-degree burglary, interfering with police, driving under suspension, and failure to drive in the proper lane

SENTENCE: Six months in prison, followed by 28 months' probation, with the possibility of up to four more years in prison if he again violates release conditions

Walker wasn't convicted in the plea bargain of the most serious charge he was facing, attempted first-degree burglary, which carries up to 20 years in prison. That charge was based on his ex-wife's report to police that he had tried to get into her Denslow Road home Oct. 22, 2019.

Glastonbury police said at the time that an officer responding to the report of the attempted break-in found Webster's pickup truck in the neighborhood and tried to stop it. Walker led the officer on a short chase around the neighborhood before the officer broke off the pursuit, police said.

The truck went north on Prospect Street, then onto Forbes Street in East Hartford, where it crashed into a house near Maple Street, Glastonbury police said, adding that Walker was located and taken into custody a short distance away in East Hartford.

Story continues

People were sleeping in another part of the Forbes Street house when the truck crashed into the downstairs living room, but none of the residents were injured, East Hartford police said. The house suffered exterior damage but no major structural damage, fire officials said.

Police say Walker was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, where he was in police custody during treatment. Two days later, he was listed as an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center, where he was being held in lieu of $135,000 bond.

In Monday's plea bargain, Walker was convicted of engaging Glastonbury police in pursuit and evading responsibility in the East Hartford accident. He received concurrent six-month sentences for those offenses and for violating probation conditions in a 2018 case in which he had been convicted of violating a family violence restraining order in Glastonbury.

He had received a previous six-month prison sentence in the restraining order case. He has 28 months of probation left in that case, records show, and will face up to four years in prison if he violates his release conditions again.

Still pending against Walker is a misdemeanor charge of using drug paraphernalia based on an arrest in Glastonbury last week. Glastonbury police say they were investigating a domestic incident at a Denslow Road home when Walker threw a crack pipe onto a bed.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.