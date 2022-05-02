Man gets 6 years for accessory in 2020 homicide

May 2—A Kokomo man arrested for being an accessory in a 2020 fatal shooting was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Marquis Herron, 20, will serve five of those years in jail and one year on work release after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of assisting a criminal.

A Level 1 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder was dismissed, per terms of the plea agreement.

Along with Herron, six other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Chicago resident Terrence Ben is currently facing a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the case.

Other co-defendants were Kevonte Tyler; Amari Deaarion Anderson; Kyron McKnight; and Dion Creed Smith, who were each originally arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

However, like Herron, many of them have had that particular charge dismissed in favor of an amended count of assisting a criminal.

Tyler, Anderson and a Kokomo woman named Alexis James were each also arrested on a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

Many of the defendants have already plead guilty and were sentenced to penalties ranging from probation to six years in the IDOC.

Herron's sentence stems from an incident that occurred just after midnight on Dec. 23, 2020, in which police located 42-year-old Sharman Pearson, of Kokomo, at a residence in the 800 block of East Broadway Street.

Pearson had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

But according to court records, it was reportedly Pearson's girlfriend who was the intended target of the shooting.

During his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon in front of Howard Superior Court IV Judge Hans Pate, Herron testified to his role in the case, which he said included providing new shoes for Ben even after learning that Ben had allegedly shot Pearson.

Herron — who has spent the last 14 months in jail — stated that he has had time to reflect on his role, and he was remorseful for what transpired.

"I didn't want to see anybody get hurt," he told the court.

