Man gets 6 years added to 20-year prison sentence for enticing a child while out on bail for child sexual assaults

Jordan Huffman makes a statement Friday as he appears in Winnebago County Circuit Court in Oshkosh. Huffman, 52, was sentenced to six years in prison for child enticement.

OSHKOSH – A 52-year-old Oshkosh man already serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child was sentenced Friday in Winnebago County Circuit Court to an additional six years in prison for enticing a child while out on bail for the sexual assault case.

Jordan Huffman pleaded guilty in November to one count of enticing a child for sexual contact and one count of bail jumping for picking up a 12-year-old boy from his house in Appleton and driving him to a Fox Crossing Hotel in May 2023.

At the time of the crime, Huffman was out of Portage County Jail on $100,000 bail. He had been charged in August 2022 for repeated sexual contact with a teenager he was supposed to be mentoring as a youth minister at a church in Plover.

Huffman pleaded guilty in that case in June to two counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, and in October he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The six-year prison sentence from Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Bissett is double the recommendation of three years in prison that Huffman's defense attorney, Andrea Winder, and Assistant District Attorney Tracy Paider both recommended.

Winder pointed out that aspects of the Winnebago County child enticement case were taken into account by the Portage County judge when delivering Huffman's sentence in the other case.

At the sentencing hearing, Huffman said he takes full responsibility for his actions, and he apologized to the victims, the victims' families, his own family, the community and Bissett. He said he has been in therapy and recognizes he is "an unhealthy person" and needs to spend time in prison away from the community.

"I know I have an unhealthy attraction to a category of people that I shouldn't. I can no longer live in denial about that," Huffman said.

In the early morning of May 19, 2023, a 12-year-old boy called 911 and told Winnebago County dispatch he had been kidnapped from an address in Appleton, was in a vehicle and the man who took him was "coming back," according to a criminal complaint.

By tracking GPS information from the boy's cellphone, police went to the Econo Lodge Hotel at 2000 Holly Road in Fox Crossing, where they conducted a traffic stop on Huffman's vehicle. The boy ran out of the vehicle, and police arrested Huffman, according to the complaint.

The boy told investigators that earlier in the night, he and Huffman had been messaging on Snapchat, when the conversation turned sexual and Huffman arrived at the boy's house. The boy got in the vehicle, and Huffman drove them to the hotel.

The boy said he called the police while Huffman checked into the hotel. They then went into the hotel room for a bit before the boy said he made up an excuse and had Huffman drive him home, according to the complaint.

At the sentencing hearing, both Winder and Paider pointed out that some details the victim provided in the criminal complaint were not true. While the victim told police he guessed Huffman found out where he lived by looking at his location on Snapchat, a search of the victim's phone found the victim had given Huffman his address and asked him to be picked up. Also, the victim had initially told Huffman he was 19, then said he was 15 — but did not, as the criminal complaint noted he told investigators, tell Huffman he was 12.

Both attorneys said they did not bring up this information to discount the victim or lessen the impact of Huffman's crime, but simply ensure Huffman is sentenced on accurate facts.

Additionally, both the prosecution and defense attorneys said Huffman would be about 75 years old by the time he is released from prison if Bissett were to give a three-year sentence to Huffman. Any longer of a sentence, Winder said, and his likelihood of dying in prison would increase significantly.

"He needs to be punished, but not a life sentence," Winder said.

However, Bissett said he "doesn't put much stock in when a person may die" when he chooses a sentence, and merely works to find the minimum amount of incarceration time that fits the crime.

Bissett sentenced Huffman to an additional six years of extended supervision following his six years in prison for the Winnebago County crime.

When Huffman is released from prison, he will be about 78 years old and between the two cases will spend an additional 26 years on extended supervision — likely the rest of his life, attorneys said.

A charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two other counts of bail jumping were dismissed in the case.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Man gets 6 years added to 20-year prison sentence for child enticement