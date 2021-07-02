Man gets 6 years for burglary

Jul. 2—DANVILLE — A former Danville man was sentenced to 6 years for Class 2 Felony Burglary according to the State's Attorney's office.

Heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections is Ryan Sykes, who was previously found guilty after a bench trial on May 13, 2021. A class 2 felony is punishable from probation or 3- to 7- years in prison followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The court heard at trial that on Nov. 1, 2020, Danville Police responded to a report of burglars in the area of Knox Drive. It appeared from damage to the home that Sykes and another individual tampered with windows. The homeowner came upon Sykes and the other individual in his driveway as they were attempting to take items from the victim's home. Sykes and the second person fled the scene.

Both individuals were apprehended shortly after being seen in the area of Knox Drive.

State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the police department for its continued commitment to fight crime in the community.

"The residents of our community deserve to feel safe in their homes," Lacy said. "Tough sentences will be sought for those criminals that violate the sanctity of one's home in our community."