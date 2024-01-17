Man gets 7 1/2 years in prison for robbing Mystic convenience store, 8 others

Jan. 16—MYSTIC — A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Britain man with seven prior robbery convictions to 79 months in prison for robbing nine convenience stores and smoke shops in 2022 including one in Mystic.

Efrain Deleon, 61, who had pleaded guilty, will also face three years of supervised release when his prison sentence is complete.

According to court documents and statements, Deleon and his accomplices, Gilberto Deleon and Steven Galarza, used BB guns that looked similar to real firearms to rob the stores of cash, cigarettes and other items from Feb. 27 to March 19, 2022.

They robbed the Mystic Mobil gas station on Route 27 on March 2, 2022.

The other stores were in Farmington, East Windsor, Southington, Ellington, Windsor, Wethersfield, Stamford, in Connecticut, and Salem, N.H.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Efrain Deleon typically interacted with the store clerk and took the items while Gilberto Deleon acted as the lookout and Galarza was the getaway driver.

Galarza, of Seymour, and Gilberto Deleon, of New Britain, already had pleaded guilty and were sentenced. Galarza, who also committed two additional robberies in Connecticut and New York, was sentenced to 78 months in prison and Gilberto Deleon, 34 months.