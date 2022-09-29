Man gets 7 1/4 years for selling drugs from East Hartford 'shop'

Sep. 29—A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a "shop" on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7 1/4 years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say.

DEFENDANT: Phillip "Flip" Garcia, 50, of Bloomfield.

GUILTY PLEAS: Conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine, possessing guns after being convicted of felonies.

SENTENCE: 87 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Phillip Garcia, 50, who is known as "Flip," received the sentence Friday from Judge Michael P. Shea in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

The sentence was at the top of the range that the two sides thought was recommended by federal guidelines when Garcia pleaded guilty in February, although it was considerably below the minimum recommended sentence of nine years calculated by the federal probation office.

Federal judges often stick with sentence ranges agreed to by the parties in a criminal case, even if the actual guideline range is higher. But prosecutor Brian P. Leaming argued against any sentence below the originally agreed-on guideline range.

"Over the course of six months, Garcia distributed cocaine and fentanyl pills (masked as oxycodone pills), unlawfully possessed and distributed firearms, tasked at least two individuals who worked for him to pick up and/or deliver drugs and drug proceeds, enlisted the help of Katy Sanchez, who was then pregnant with Garcia's child, with storing guns and drug proceeds in her house, involved a second woman with whom Garcia had a relationship to store a gun and money in her house, and sent his three teenage children to pick up guns at Sanchez's house," the prosecutor wrote.

He called this conduct "too serious and too extensive" for a lower sentence.

The guidelines treated Garcia like a defendant with no criminal record. But the prosecutor wrote that he actually had 13 prior convictions, including five felonies, two involving guns and one involving witness intimidation. The past convictions weren't considered in the guideline calculation because they were too old.

Sanchez, who lived in East Hartford and whose first name has also been spelled "Katty" in official records, has pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution and been sentenced to six months in prison, records show.

Also associated with Garcia in the drug ring was Matthew Gastringer, 35, who lived on Bigelow Street in Manchester. Gastringer received a 28-month federal prison sentence in late August for distributing fentanyl pills supplied by Garcia.

Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine and possessing a gun after being convicted of felonies.

He was one of 16 children of a couple in Brooklyn, New York, according to the sentencing memo filed by his lawyer, A. Ryan McGuigan.

Garcia's father died of leukemia when he was 5, and his mother later formed a relationship with a man the defense lawyer describes as an "abusive alcoholic," who regularly beat Garcia's mother in Garcia's presence and ultimately hanged himself.

Garcia's mother was housed for a time with 13 of her children at a welfare hotel in Manhattan, McGuigan continued. She died when Garcia was 22.

Garcia worked from the time he arrived in Connecticut in the 1990s and did odd jobs in construction for cash payments, according to the defense lawyer. Garcia created Flip Remods LLC, which did home renovations and remodeling of investment properties, in 2019, the year before he was charged in the federal case.

