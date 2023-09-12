Man gets 7 years in 2021 arson case

Sep. 11—PERU — A Van Buren man who plead guilty for intentionally setting fire to another man's house in Miami County's Pipe Creek Township in December 2021 has been sentenced to seven years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Court officials in the case against Nicholas S. Fogle, 36, say four of those years will be spent in prison, with the remaining three suspended to supervised probation.

Fogle was originally arrested Dec. 7, 2021, on a Level 4 felony charge of arson, the charge he eventually plead to, according to online records.

A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after Fogle's arrest highlighted details of the case, pointing out that Fogle and the property owner — who was not home when the fire broke out — reportedly knew each other.

Further investigation into the incident determined the fire was suspicious due to firewood from a pile in the garage being moved and placed next to the residence, court records noted at the time, and fire investigators located a melted plastic fuel container in the wood as well.

The affidavit also indicated that shortly after the incident occurred, Fogle went into the Miami County Sheriff's Office and confessed to his role in the incident, telling investigators that he "wanted him (the homeowner) to hurt as much as he hurt when he was little," though the affidavit didn't elaborate as to what that statement meant.

Fogle also reportedly told police that he took wood from the pile and placed it near the southwest corner of the residence before he pushed a lawnmower into the wood to get it to burn, the affidavit noted.

Fogle said he then found a gas container in the garage and poured gasoline onto the firewood before further pushing a cardboard box into the dryer vent in an attempt to catch the structure on fire, court records indicated.

He then lit the wood and mower with his lighter and drove away from the scene, Fogle told police in the affidavit.