Man gets 7 years in Joplin domestic assault case

Aug. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge sentenced a 42-year-old Joplin man to seven years in prison in connection with a domestic assault and shooting incident Nov. 12 involving his ex-girlfriend and five children who were in her company.

Theodore C. Hawkins pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to amended counts of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement.

Hawkins originally faced counts of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the incident that drew a SWAT team to the scene in the 400 block of East 33rd Street and ended after a five-hour standoff.

Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain in the case and assessed Hawkins the concurrent sentences of seven years, with the terms to be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.

The ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Bass, went to his residence the day in question to confront him about having shoved his daughter, and he responded by pushing Bass up against a wall and choking her before punching her three times in the face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Bass then tried to leave with the daughter and four other children in her vehicle as Hawkins fired six shots, two of which struck the vehicle without injuring any of its occupants.