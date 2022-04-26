Man gets 7 years in ongoing child abuse case

Apr. 25—OTTUMWA — A judge sentenced an Ottumwa man to seven years in prison last week after he pled guilty to multiple counts of child endangerment.

Donald Vincent Graham, 26, of Ottumwa, was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Kirk Daily to seven years in prison. He faced a maximum of 25 years in prison, and the Wapello County Attorney's Office had sought a 20-year sentence.

Graham was charged in 2020 with multiple counts and degrees of child endangerment. The charges were filed after authorities discovered multiple children under his supervision over a period of time had been subjected to poor living conditions and were not given proper medical or legal attention for numerous injuries.

According to prosecutors, Graham had locked children in rooms with no ability to leave to use the restroom, causing the children to soil themselves. Additionally, prosecutors said children crying from significant injuries were ignored, and the home the children lived in was covered with trash and dog excrement.

Allen Cook, an attorney for Graham, argued for a suspended prison sentence with probation because his client did not inflict the injuries upon the children himself. Prosecutors rebutted that argument, citing "the lack of humanity necessary to allow these children to suffer without Graham ever seeking help for them despite being the adult in charge of them."

Daily said an imposed prison sentence was appropriate, particularly given the egregiousness of injury to one child in particular, according to an account of the sentencing hearing from prosecutors.

"The state appreciates and is thankful for this imposed sentence, specifically because prison is an appropriate punishment for those who are comfortable allowing children to suffer," said a statement by County Attorney Reuben Neff.

A conviction was entered for two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury, five counts of child endangerment, third-degree burglary and eluding.

A co-defendant, Ashley Karen Lindly-Moser, faces similar charges and allegations. She has pled not guilty. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 31 in her case.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.