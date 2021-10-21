Man gets 70 years in arson, murder case

Oct. 21—A Terre Haute man was sentenced Thursday to 70 years in prison in connection with a 2020 arson that resulted in his brother's death.

Samuel E. Haney Jr., 56, said he plans to appeal the sentence set by Judge John Roach in Vigo Superior Court 1.

Haney was convicted by a jury in September on evidence he intentionally set a fire in the 1800 block of North 10th Street on April 28, 2020. It was the apartment of Haney's ex-girlfriend, who was not home at the time.

Haney's younger brother, Terry, saw the fire and rushed into the apartment in an attempt to save anyone inside. Terry Haney was overcome by the smoke and heat, sustaining serious burns. He died days later at an Indianapolis hospital.

Judge Roach sentenced Haney to 60 years on a murder conviction and concurrent 10-year sentences for arson and burglary. Haney had admitted to being a habitual offender, and received an additional 10 years for a total sentence of 70 years.

After hearing victim impact statements from the family of Terry Haney, and testimony from Sam Haney's daughter, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts pointed out the lengthy criminal history of Sam Haney as an aggravating factor.

Roberts said Haney has had many opportunities to address his alcohol and drug-related issues, but has continued to commit crimes with escalating violence. Roberts requested a 55-year sentence on the murder charge.

Defense attorney Matthew Daley requested a future opportunity for a sentence modification based on Haney's conduct in prison, and a 46-year prison sentence. Daley also pointed out Haney's low intelligence and his childhood trauma of being molested as factors toward leniency.

Judge Roach said he felt Haney deserved an aggravated sentence based on his criminal history, which includes a previous arson conviction.

"You are a dangerous individual. You are the very definition of a dangerous individual who has forfeited his rights to live in society," Roach said.

Previously, Haney had been convicted of domestic battery with a deadly weapon among 11 prior felony convictions and 17 prior misdemeanor convictions.

