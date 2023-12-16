Man gets 70 years in fatal stabbing plea

Dec. 15—OTTUMWA — A negotiated plea deal has resolved a fatal stabbing case, with a judge passing down a total prison sentence of 70 years this week.

Robert Wayne Milford Jr., 41, of Ottumwa, entered guilty pleas to the charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent.

Milford was arrested and charged Sept. 3, 2021 after authorities had responded to the Stardust Motel, 2211 Roemer Ave., and found a 43-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest.

Court documents say the men, staying at the motel separately, were arguing and during that argument, Milford stabbed Barnhill with a knife.

That male, Joshua David Barnhill, was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Milford was located after about an hour and arrested.

Milford originally faced a second-degree murder charge, which was knocked down to voluntary manslaughter as part of the plea deal struck with prosecutors.

Judge Greg Milani sentenced Milford on Wednesday to a total of 70 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 26.5 years, according to court documents. Milford also owes $150,000 in restitution to the victim's family, which carries an order to divert 20% of his prison accounts toward restitution payments.

