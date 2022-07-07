Man gets 75 years on Anderson murder conviction

Jul. 7—ANDERSON — Indianapolis resident Joshua Treadwell has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for the October 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Thursday sentenced Treadwell, 31, to 60 years on the murder conviction and 15 more on a felony firearm sentence enhancement.

Judge Hopper ordered that all 75 years be served in prison by Treadwell. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Justine Szostak.

Treadwell showed no remorse during the sentencing hearing.

It was the second time this year that Treadwell had gone to trial on the murder charge. A mistrial was declared in March when jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

Treadwell said at the time of his arrest that he shot Fuller in self-defense after she pulled a gun on him during an argument in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

During the trial, jurors heard a recorded call made from the Madison County Jail that conflicted with Treadwell's prior testimony.

In the tape-recorded message played to the jury, Treadwell told a friend a different story. He said Fuller pulled a handgun, and while the two wrestled for control of the weapon, it went off, shooting Fuller in the chest.

Treadwell did not testify during his second trial.

Witnesses said they heard only one shot on the night that Fuller was killed and that she was not in possession of a handgun at the time.

Treadwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, testified that there were several shots fired in the 1400 block of Forkner Street when Fuller was shot that evening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of an argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street when both Fuller and Treadwell arrived the night of the shooting. The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.

The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.

Parnell has been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and is serving five years in prison.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.