Man gets 8 years for East Hartford break-in, robbery

Dec. 21—A Hartford man pleaded guilty last week to breaking into an East Hartford home in February and robbing its occupants, using a handgun that may or may not have been operable.

Oshane Meggie, 27, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in a Hartford Superior Court plea bargain to second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery, according to court records and the lawyers in the case, public defender John L. Stawicki and prosecutor Richard Rubino.

Meggie originally faced more serious charges, including home invasion, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.

The sentence includes no post-release supervision, such as probation or special parole. But, if Meggie is released early on regular parole, he will return to the community under supervision.

Rubino said the victims were happy with the eight-year sentence and with not having to testify at a trial.

He added that he considered the sentence "a good number pretrial." Sentences after a conviction at trial are typically more severe than those arrived at through plea bargains.

A resident of the house Meggie broke into managed to get away to the home of a neighbor, who called 911, East Hartford police Officer Rebecca Wise reported.

When police arrived, Meggie fled from the house, followed by officers as he climbed over chain-link fences and ran through the Veterans Terrace apartment complex on Columbus Circle. He fell in "heavy brush" on the bank of a brook, and an officer handcuffed him there, Wise reported.

ARMED BREAK-IN

DEFENDANT: OSHANE MEGGIE, 27, OF HARTFORD

GUILTY PLEAS: SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE ROBBERY IN FEB. 6, 2021 BREAK-IN AT EAST HARTFORD HOME

SENTENCE: EIGHT YEARS IN PRISON

Meggie didn't have a gun on him, but two officers found a .22-caliber revolver nearby, Wise added.

Two police officers were injured in the chase — one suffering a knee injury and the other suffering a cut to the palm of her hand that required stitches, Wise reported.

She recounted the following information from interviews people who were present: A resident of one apartment in the two-family house told police that Meggie pushed her into her home, pointed a gun at her, and said, "If you move, I'll kill you."

She said he then ordered her to go to the other apartment in the house, where he ordered her and several other women to sit inside and demanded $5,000. She said he ordered everyone to put their cellphones in a bag, went upstairs to the room of the man he claimed owed him the money, and took a laptop computer.

The woman said he also went upstairs in her apartment next door and stole the Bible from her bedroom. The woman said Meggie grew frightened when he saw that the house had a video surveillance system and asked, "Did you call the police?"

One woman said she had money in a car. Although Meggie threatened to "kill all of you" if she didn't return, the woman ran to the neighbor's house to call police.

One resident of the house was in very poor health and struggled to speak about the incident, the officer reported.

Meggie has a past adult conviction for carrying a pistol without a permit, for which he received a sentence of two years and a day in prison and 34 months' special parole. That conviction stemmed from an incident in which Meggie admitted to police that he had fired shots on Capen Street in Hartford on Sept. 10, 2016, according to statements made in court at the time. No one was hit by the gunfire.

At that time, Meggie was on youthful offender probation for involvement in the attempted robbery of a Chinese restaurant in Windsor in 2011, when he was 17.

