Man gets 8 years in prison for armed robbery at extended stay

May 16—A 24-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison for an armed robbery at a hotel in January 2022, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced Tuesday.

Angel Saenz, age 24, pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of obstruction and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, according to Broady's office.

Saenz was sentenced for robbing Danielle Roberts at gunpoint at the Extended Stay America Hotel on Interstate North Parkway, across I-75 from the Battery, early in the morning on Jan. 5, 2022.

Roberts told police a man had held her at gunpoint to steal her cellphone, Broady's office said. Cobb police learned Roberts had recently moved to the area, met and befriended Saenz while she walked her dog around the hotel.

Roberts and Saenz were talking in her room when Saenz pulled a handgun and pointed it at her, demanding her iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to Broady and the warrant for Saenz's arrest.

Saenz left his cellphone on the scene. Police found a photo of his driver's license on the phone, identified him and matched Roberts' description with the picture on the license by Saenz's distinctive face tattoos.

Police could not locate Saenz on the scene, but they arrested him two weeks later outside a Shell gas station on Delk Road, Broady's office added. Officers located a 9mm handgun and a bag containing suspected narcotics on him. The GBI confirmed Saenz was in possession of heroin.

He also pled guilty on a related case to one count of drug possession, one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown sentenced Saenz.

Margaret Bennett, an assistant district attorney in Broady's office, prosecuted the case.

"The victim in this case still deals with lingering trauma from the defendant's dangerous actions," Bennett said. "This sentence is a just outcome. I commend the Cobb County Police Department for their hard work on this case, and diligent apprehension of Angel Saenz."