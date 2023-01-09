Man gets 8 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to high school student

Mason Buck, right, and his attorney Joe Edwards in Muskingum County Common Please Court on Monday. Buck was sentenced to eight years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl.

ZANESVILLE − Mason Buck, 22, of Nashport, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a West Muskingum High School student in April 2021. The girl was just weeks away from graduating.

Speaking from the bench before a courtroom crowded with friends and family from both sides, Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle held up a stack of letters, saying the case was not easy to read or talk about. "Most people hope for closure," he said of the court proceedings, "but I don't believe closure will ever happen." Fleegle said everyone in the courtroom, including the family of the victim as well as Buck's, will live with what happened. "It will always be here."

Saying that actions have consequences, and dismissing the possibility that the overdose was an accident, Fleegle said "selling drugs is a crime of violence."

Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle called the crime "horrible and tragic loss," and said he prepared a sentencing memorandum, but did not think he could get through reading it in court. In the memorandum, he described the letters his office received describing the victim and the sense of loss felt by the family. "The depth and breadth of grief expressed throughout those documents is so palpable one can feel it just by looking at the stack of papers in a pile," he wrote.

The victim died from an overdose of fentanyl, which was disguised as Percocet. Despite pleas from the victim's friends, Buck continued to sell her drugs, Litle said. Instead, Buck "drove to her house, and, in her driveway, the place where her family lives, and sold her the poison right there."

Litle said Buck used the common drug dealer's excuse that if he didn't sell drugs to her, someone else would. Fleegle dismissed that argument, saying that the victim might still be alive if he had stopped, and he would not be facing prison. Litle said selling fentanyl disguised as something else is not an accident, because the Percocet was still harming the victim. "It doesn't come down to I was tricked," Litle said, "there is no excuse for it."

Buck was charged with one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. In addition to a mandatory eight years in prison, he will have a mandatory 18 to three years of post release control.

For his part, Buck apologized to family of the victim for their loss, and said he hoped to become a positive influence on the community when he is released from prison.

