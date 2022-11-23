Man gets 800 gallons of gas for 1 cent each using remote device, Texas officials say

A man got 800 gallons of gas for a penny each — and now he’s in trouble, according to authorities in Texas.

Deputies were called to the gas station on Monday, Nov. 21, after a business reported a man was using some type of device “to manipulate the price of fuel.”

A man was detained, and deputies found a remote in his pocket, according to a news release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

That remote kept the pump from registering the amount of gas he was taking, authorities said.

In total, authorities said the man stole 800 gallons of gas for $8.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of “unlawful use of criminal instrument or mechanical security device” and other federal charges, according to the release.

