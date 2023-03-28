Man gets 85 years for assaulting 4 women at Marietta staffing agency

Mar. 28—A Cobb Superior Court judge sentenced a 28-year-old man to 85 years in prison for assaulting four women at a Marietta staffing agency's office last summer.

Willie Elbert Kidd Jr. assaulted the women, including stabbing one with a knife, and severely damaged the office on June 20 of last year, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said.

A Cobb County jury last week found Kidd Jr. guilty of four counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, one count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and one count of second degree criminal damage to property.

"When I sit through a jury trial, I see every single life this has affected. I see the fear on their faces. I see what law enforcement must go through. I see the scar on the victim's neck. This was a violent episode. I'm doing my part to make sure there are no other victims in Cobb County from this defendant," Judge Kimberly Childs said during sentencing, per prosecutors.

Childs sentenced Kidd to 85 years. He was also re-sentenced to 20 years for a probation violation, which he must serve before serving his 85-year sentence, prosecutors said.

Kidd was employed at the staffing agency, prosecutors said, and was involved in a dispute over his compensation. He showed up at the office with a hunting knife, kicked in several interior doors and stabbed a female employee in the neck.

Three other female employees barricaded themselves in the office farthest from Kidd, according to prosecutors. Kidd broke doors, smashed windows and damaged computers before fleeing the scene. Police arrived on scene, and Kidd was arrested shortly after.

He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, per jail records.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Marty First prosecuted the case, the DA's office said. Attorney Kenneth Croy represented Kidd at the trial and sentencing.