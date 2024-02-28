Man gets 99-year sentence in 2018 Montgomery murder

A Montgomery judge has sentenced a man who was convicted of shooting and killing another man in 2018 to 99 years in prison.

Judge Brooke Reid sentenced Charlie Gardner to the maximum sentence allowed for the Montgomery murder of Benjamin Young, according to an announcement from District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Gardner shot Young, who was dating Gardner's ex-girlfriend, while Young was sitting in the car with her 4-year-old child.

Gardner shot Young five times. The child was physically unharmed.

“This was an extremely heinous and senseless act of violence," Bailey said in the announcement. "Benjamin Young was gunned down and killed because Charlie Gardner was jealous and acted in a fit of rage. Equally tragic is that he was murdered in front of an innocent child who will have to live with the memory of this vicious crime for the rest of their life."

