Man gets back-to-back life sentences in Berkeley gas station murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A judge handed down back-to-back life sentences for a man convicted in a Berkeley murder gas station case several years ago.

Ramon White, 21, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Friday in connection with the death of Dwight Henderson in 2020. A jury convicted White of four felonies in the criminal case last November.

White’s life sentences came from a second-degree murder charge and an associated count of armed criminal action. The court also sentenced him to 15 years in prison for attempted armed robbery and a second count of armed criminal action.

Investigators say White fatally shot Henderson on July 11, 2020 at a Petromart Gas Station while trying to steal his vehicle. Surveillance video captured footage of the shooting, and White’s DNA was found on the door of the vehicle’s driver’s side.

“I pray Mr. Henderson’s family and loved ones find some closure in this substantial prison sentence,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Key witnesses during trial included detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department and a DNA analyst from its crime laboratory. The jury also reviewed evidence from a Facebook account that White apparently operated on the day of the shooting, which linked him to the location.

