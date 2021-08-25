Man gets community service, restitution in assault

Aug. 25—MANKATO — A Mankato man who broke another man's nose won't serve jail time if he completes community service and probation and pays restitution.

Nicholas William Storkamp, 22, punched a man he did not know three times in the head outside a Mankato residence last August, court documents say. The other man sustained a broken nose and a cut that needed stitches.

Storkamp was charged with felony assault but the charge was reduced to a gross misdemeanor in a plea deal approved by a Blue Earth County judge on Wednesday.

Storkamp was sentenced to 40 hours community service, two years probation and nearly $5,000 in restitution. Stayed jail time won't be executed if he completes those terms.