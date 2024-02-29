Man gets decades behind bars for kidnapping a double amputee, murdering a 23-year-old Ohio man

A man convicted of kidnapping a double amputee and shooting a 23-year-old Ohio man to death now knows how long he’ll be behind bars.

Aaron Parsons, 37, was sentenced to 28 to 33.5 years in prison this week. It came after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, arson, and having weapons under disability, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

In February 2023, Parsons, along with Eric DeJesus, 25, and Nathan Cochran, 24, approached a 59-year-old double amputee, who was sitting inside his vehicle in Cleveland. The three men got into the victim’s vehicle, put a gun to his head, and made him start driving.

While he was driving, the men hit him in the head with the gun. They got to a set of railroad tracks in the city and then the men “forcefully” removed him from his vehicle and onto the tracks.

They allegedly told the man that “if the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The three men threw his wheelchair into the ravine and drove away from the scene with the man’s two prosthetic legs.

The man was able to call police for help. They later found the victim’s vehicle burned.

A month later, Danielle Mayne-Hicks, 28, lured a 23-year-old man into her car. Parsons then pointed a gun to his head and they drove him under a bridge by railroad tracks where Parsons shot him in the head multiple times.

Parson was arrested in April 2023.

Maye-Hicks has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery. DeJesus and Cochran pleaded guilty to felonious assault, robbery, abduction, and arson. They’ll all be sentenced at a later date.