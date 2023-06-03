Man gets extra prison time for assaulting correctional employee

Jun. 2—A Mount Olive man already serving time in prison has had more time added to his confinement after his felony conviction for assaulting a correctional facility employee.

A June 2 news release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. revealed that, on June 1, Tyrone Roberts, 49, pleaded guilty to the felony crime of malicious assault on a correctional facility employee.

Roberts elected to proceed immediately to sentencing and was then sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to serve three to 15 years in prison. Roberts was serving a 15-to-35-year sentence related to a conviction for first-degree sexual assault from Cabell County at the time he committed the malicious assault.

Ewing ordered the sentence for the latter crime to be served consecutively to the sentence for which Roberts was incarcerated for sexual assault. Roberts must serve a minimum of three more years in prison after completing his Cabell County sentence before being eligible for parole.

On January 6, 2019, a correctional employee at Mount Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County was performing nightly lockdown duties when Roberts refused to close his cell door, the news release noted. Roberts became combative with the officer, struck the officer twice in the face, and continued to refuse commands. The correctional employee suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of this incident.

The crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe