Man gets five-year federal sentence for setting 2020 Erie riot fire

Jul. 29—Man sentenced over 2020 Erie riot fire

ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for setting five to an Erie restaurant building during a riot in Erie more than three years ago.

Melquan Barnett, 31, was sentenced Friday in Erie by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

In January, Barnett pleaded guilty in federal court in Erie to a charge of malicious destruction of property by fire. Barnett admitted to setting fire to the Ember + Forge building, 401 State St., in Erie, during a riot in the city on May 30, 2020.

In addition to the jail sentence, Baxter ordered Barnett to pay $3,295 in restitution for damages done to the building.

Barnett had faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Barnett.