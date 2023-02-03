Man gets five-year maximum for sexual assault of girl, 13

Feb. 3—After the girl Miguel Rivera was convicted of sexually assaulting in Enfield gave an emotional statement during his sentencing this week in Hartford Superior Court, Rivera received the five-year maximum sentence permitted by his plea bargain.

DEFENDANT: Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, Massachusetts

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after five years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation

Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, Massachusetts accepted a plea bargain in December and was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in a single incident in Enfield on Dec. 10, 2020.

He entered the plea bargain under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

The plea bargain permitted a prison term as long as five years but gave Rivera's lawyer, Angel A. Lugo, the right to argue for as little as the nine-month mandatory minimum prison sentence.

At Wednesday's sentencing, Lugo cited Rivera's lack of a previous criminal record and his schizophrenia.

Rivera was twice found incompetent to stand trial, in March and June of last year, court records show. But, after efforts to restore him to competency at the maximum-security Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown, both sides agreed in early September that he was competent.

A criminal defendant is considered competent to stand trial only if he can understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense. Efforts to restore a defendant to competency can include psychiatric treatment and basic education in the legal system.

Rivera is incarcerated at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which specializes in "care and treatment for adult male offenders with significant mental health issues," according to its website.

Judge David P. Gold ordered Rivera to serve 10 years of probation after he completes the five-year prison term, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, court records show.

The judge also imposed a standing criminal protective order requiring Rivera to stay away from the girl, who was 13 when the sexual assault occurred.

Rivera has been in custody, unable to post $200,000 bond, since his arrest on the day of the assault, Dec. 10, 2020. But he spent several months of that time at Whiting, undergoing the competency evaluation and treatment, and may not get sentence credit for that time.

The crimes he was convicted of, second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, aren't on the state's list of violent crimes, so Rivera may be eligible for parole after serving 50% of his prison time.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said when Rivera was arrested that police had received a call about a 13-year-old girl who was at a local hospital reporting she had been sexually assaulted. At the hospital, detectives learned that the girl was "inappropriately touched by the accused," Fox said.

Rivera isn't a family member but is known to the household, the chief said.

The chief said Rivera had told the girl he would kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.

Rivera was originally charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, in addition to a second-degree threatening charge, indicating that he was accused only of sexual contact with the girl short of intercourse. The subsequent filing of the second-degree sexual assault charge indicates that authorities now believe Rivera engaged the girl in an act state law defines as sexual intercourse.

