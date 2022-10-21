Man gets five years for having fentanyl, crack, gun in East Hartford; also tied to guns stolen from South Windsor warehouse

Oct. 21—A man caught in East Hartford with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a .40-caliber handgun — and tied by subsequent investigation to at least two of 50 9mm pistols stolen from the R+L Carriers warehouse in South Windsor in August 2021 — was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.

The sentence imposed on Namir Walker, 23, of Hartford by Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport was the mandatory minimum for the crime Walker had pleaded guilty to, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors A. Reed Durham and Lauren C. Clark recommended the five-year sentence, citing Walker's "minimal" criminal history and lack of previous long jail terms.

GUN, DRUG SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Namir Walker, 23, of Hartford

GUILTY PLEA: Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

SENTENCE: Five years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

TWIST: Evidence suggests Walker may have sought gang retaliation against informant

But they also recounted a story suggesting that Walker had tried to use gang connections to retaliate against a man who mentioned his name in a law-enforcement interview. Here's the story:

A break in the investigation of the theft of the pallet of 50 9mm pistols from the R+L Carriers warehouse on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor came when one of the stolen guns and additional holsters were found in a man's car when he was arrested.

In a law-enforcement interview, the man said he had loaned one of the stolen guns to Walker. The man said Walker had then loaned the gun to another person — and had been arrested two days earlier while trying to get the gun back from that person.

Cellphone and social media records corroborated those claims. Investigators also confirmed that East Hartford police had arrested Walker two days before the first stolen-gun seizure, seizing from Walker 18.6 grams of crack, 170 bags of fentanyl, and the .40-caliber handgun — not stolen from R+L.

Walker's federal conviction was based on that arrest.

Investigators also recovered one of the stolen R+L guns from a confidential source, whose account largely corroborated what investigators had learned in the interview after the seizure of the first R+L gun, although there was evidence that the original source had understated his culpability.

After Walker was arrested on the federal charge and ordered held without bond, he mailed out a copy of the law-enforcement affidavit used to obtain a judge's approval of his arrest. It included an account of the interview in which the man arrested with the first gun had mentioned Walker's name.

Monitoring of Walker's calls from jail revealed that he was furious that the other man had talked about him. He instructed his girlfriend to send screenshots of the affidavit to multiple people, including some known to be high-ranking members of the "G-Shine set" of the Bloods gang.

A search of Walker's Facebook account later revealed that it had been used to send copies of the affidavit to people, including a high-ranking Blood in Middletown.

Law-enforcement intelligence information indicated that both Walker and the man who mentioned his name were associated with the G-Shine Bloods.

The prosecutors called it "extremely dangerous and concerning" that Walker's "first thought upon being arrested and reviewing the affidavit used to support a warrant for his arrest, was to try to alert high-ranking gang members that one of their members had talked to the police."

Walker's prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release, which is similar to probation. Authorities have recovered 14 of the 50 R+L guns.

