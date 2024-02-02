Man gets followed by robbers on LA's Melrose Ave, gets pistol-whipped over watch

LOS ANGELES - A man was brutally attacked and pistol-whipped after he was followed by the robbers on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department – who shared the video of the Jan. 30 attack – an armed robber in a gray hoodie threw the victim into a beauty salon in Beverly Grove, chased him around the building in front of the business' staff and started pistol-whipping the victim multiple times.

The shop's workers started getting out of the way and ran for safety as the victim got beat up by the suspect in the gray hoodie. A second suspect – later identified as Demetri Sherman – ran into the salon to violently grab the watch from the victim.

LAPD was told the two suspects ran off in a black SUV. Sherman got arrested a day after the Jan. 30 incident in Moreno Valley, LAPD said.

The suspect, seen in the video wearing a gray hoodie, remains on the run.