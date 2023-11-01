Man gets free from Ventura police ultimately arrested, injures officers

A Newbury Park man allegedly led Ventura police on a series of foot chases Monday evening that ended with injured officers.

The Ventura Police Department said they received calls around 5:30 p.m. about a man looking into vehicles and checking door handles outside a discount store on Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, the 26-year-old man fled on foot.

Officers caught by the man, but he "violently resisted," Ventura police said. He wrangled himself free and punched an officer in the face before taking off again.

The man circled back and gained access to one of patrol vehicles using a partially open window to get inside.

He was eventually taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including resisting or assaulting a police officer, attempt of vehicle theft, a parole violation and a misdemeanor for vehicle tampering, Ventura police said.

Three officers received minor injuries. The man was not hurt, police said.

He is being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man arrested in Ventura after evading, injuring officers