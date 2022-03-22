Man gets a year in Glastonbury vehicle burglary rampage

Mar. 22—The 19-year-old Hartford man who was accused of driving two stolen cars while fleeing a string of vehicle burglaries in Glastonbury last June — and crashing three times — has accepted plea bargains in which he was convicted only of burglary and larceny charges and sentenced to a year in prison.

The man, Darrell Duncan, was the only one of the five defendants in the June 13 rampage who was originally charged with motor vehicle violations, indicating that police believed he was the driver of the stolen cars.

Duncan's lack of convictions of motor-vehicle violations suggests that prosecutors were unable to prove he was the driver.

Neither Duncan's lawyer, John Hyde, nor Manchester Superior Court prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio could be reached for comment Monday.

One of the crashes was a high-speed rear-end collision on the entrance ramp from Main Street to Route 17 that was captured on video by a dashcam in a state police cruiser.

The stolen BMW involved in that crash had sideswiped another vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Hopewell Road, Glastonbury police say.

The collision pushed the car hit by the BMW into a third car and one of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash disabled the BMW, and its five occupants fled on foot, police say, adding that one of them called the Lyft ride-sharing service.

The Lyft driver met the group in the local high school parking lot. He told police that he was clearing things out of his car to make way for the passengers when four of them got in and Duncan told him to drive. The driver said he refused, at which point Duncan got into the driver's seat and drove away. The driver said none of the teens threatened him or indicated that they had weapons.

The stolen car crashed into a fence behind the high school, and the five teens fled on foot. But they lay face down on the ground after local police Officer Matthew L. DiLorenzo followed them in a police cruiser, then got out and drew his gun, the officer reported. Other officers handcuffed the teens.

Duncan pleaded guilty in Manchester Superior Court to third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree larceny in the Glastonbury crimes, court records show. Judge Sheila M. Prats sentenced him to a year in prison followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Duncan pleaded guilty last week in Hartford Superior Court to first-degree larceny in the theft of another BMW and received a concurrent one-year sentence, court records show.

He has been in jail, unable to post high bond, since his June arrest in the Glastonbury incident, records show. Connecticut inmates serving prison terms of less than two years are eligible for release after serving half the time, so Duncan could be released any time. But he remained an inmate today, online state Department of Correction records show.

Duncan's half-brother, Branden Duncan of Hartford, and Christopher Collins of East Granby also were charged in the six attempted vehicle burglaries in Glastonbury, which netted only two pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at $500, from a single car.

Online court records show that their cases remain pending but that most details have been sealed from public view, indicating that they have applied for or been granted admission to pretrial diversion programs.

Two juveniles also were charged in the Glastonbury crimes.

