‘How about me:’ Man gets himself arrested after asking why he was left off Rockdale most wanted list

A Georgia man is behind bars after questioning why he wasn’t among the most wanted people in his county.

Earlier this week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of their ten “most wanted” violent offenders on social media.

Just a few hours after making the post, Christopher Spaulding entered the comment section and asked, “How about me?”

The sheriff’s office replied to Spaulding’s comment saying, “You are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted another post showing Spaulding, seemingly dressed the same as his profile photo, being arrested.

Spaulding is currently being held on two charges of felony probation violation.

Deputies went on to say that Spaulding didn’t make the most wanted list because it is based on the severity of charges, meaning it typically includes those with violent crimes like murder, rape, aggravated assault and more.

Investigators say they are looking for all fugitives in the county, even if they didn’t make the most wanted list.

