Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of Two In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after.

The Charlotte Observer reported Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to local authorities, Sigler shot the mother of two, who died shortly after. Following the incident, the suspect was hospitalized due to injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle. According to police, the driver involved in the accident has fully cooperated as they continue their investigation.

Walker, referred to as a “wonderful mother, sister, wife, and friend,” leaves behind two girls, ages 7 and 12. Her family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses.

Her husband expressed his pain and loss in a Facebook post.

“I’m so crushed!!! I miss holding your warm and your soft soul right next to me at this time of night. I’m missing you,” he wrote.